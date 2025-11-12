/Breaking Rust's Walk My Walk tops charts, reports says it's AI generated

Who is the singer of Walk My Walk, the chart-topping track by Breaking Rust? While the identity of the singer remains a mystery, it has largely been said that the song currently topping the charts in the US was a creation of an AI.

The use of AI and its growing presence in the creative fields of music and art has become a topic of discussion. But amid all, a song that is said to be AI-generated is currently topping a Billboard chart.

Is an AI song is topping the charts?

The song Walk My Walk by Breaking Rust hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart. However, when it comes to who the singer behind the super hit track is, everyone goes blank with no clue about the person who is behind it. According to reports, the voice behind the song is said to be AI-generated.

There is no official platform where it has been claimed that the song is AI-generated. However, the fact that the song is not associated with any known singer, along with the AI-created graphics, photos, and clips, has led many to believe that this is an AI-generated song.

As per AFP, several AI music identification software tools indicated a probability of 60 to 90 percent that Walk My Walk was a song generated by artificial intelligence.

In the song description, Aubierre Rivaldo Taylor is mentioned as the songwriter. Not much is known about the singer, but upon some research, his name appears in association with the group Def Beats AI, which is identified as an AI project. This also hints at the possibility that Taylor himself might be an AI.

The track became a hit in mid-October and quickly garnered millions of views across different platforms. As per reports, it now earns over 2 million monthly Spotify listeners.