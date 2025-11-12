LOGIN
Hero No 1, Raja Babu, Partner: 10 iconic films of Govinda on Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 and more

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Nov 12, 2025, 16:11 IST | Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 16:24 IST

Govinda, a.k.a Chi Chi, is praised for his unique talent, whether showing his comedy or wooing the audience with his exceptional dance moves. Over the decades, the actor has earned a cult following of fans, making him one of the best actors in Bollywood. 

Govinda's 10 Iconic movies
(Photograph: X)

Govinda's 10 Iconic movies

Govinda, one of the charming Bollywood actors who is well-known for his excellent comedic timing and extravagant performances in multiple movies. He not only showed his funnier side but also created some of his best pairings with several actresses and garnered much popularity and respect from the audience. Let's recall his 10 iconic movies, which one shouldn't miss watching.

Hero No. 1
(Photograph: X)

Hero No. 1

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A romantic comedy centres on a wealthy young man named Rajesh aka Raju, played by Govinda, who falls in love with a girl named Meena, played by Karishma Kapoor, who is from a traditional family. The synopsis of the movie continues with Raju's decision who set to change his life for the sake of love and become a domestic servant in her household while doing mopping, cleaning, cooking, dancing and more.

Haseena Maan Jaayegi
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Haseena Maan Jaayegi

Where to watch: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5

Govinda and Sanjay Dutt played the roles of Sonu and Monu in the action comedy, which revolves around their character as two mischievous brothers, who find joy in playing a prank game on their father. Later, their father sends them to Goa in order to find a job for themselves. But, both end up falling in love and start planning and plotting to impress the girl's father.

Raja Babu
(Photograph: X)

Raja Babu

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

One of the highly acclaimed movies of Govinda, in which he played the role of an Orphan named Raja, who was adopted by a rich village couple. He falls in love with a city girl, but she rejects him after knowing that he is not her type, as he portrays a false personality.

Sandwich
(Photograph: X)

Sandwich

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

Govinda played Sher Singh, who has two wives, Nisha and Sweety. He struggles with when and how much time to give to each of his wives. However, when his two wives cross paths, the story leads to a hilarious situation, while his troubles increase to an extent.

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

The movie follows Raveena, who portrays the role of Kiran, who falls in love with a man named Raj, played by Govinda. Kiran decides to transform Raj's personality into a gangster to impress her own gangster father. The story revolves around how they both manage to get her father impressed by Raj.

Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya
(Photograph: X)

Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

It centres on three middle-class couples, one of them is Govinda and Juhi, who played the roles of Bhimsha and Jhoomri. The synopsis highlights the struggle of wives with their husbands' low incomes and extravagant spending, leading to a crisis. Eventually, all the wives decide to find jobs to support their families, which turns the plot and the conflict with their husbands begins.

Rajaji
(Photograph: X)

Rajaji

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The movie is a fun comedy, following the two characters named Raja, played by Govinda, who marries Payal, played by Raveen Tandon, a multimillionaire's daughter. The story shows that Raja decided to marry Payal to get himself a stress-free life. But the story takes its turn when he leaves her after he gets to know that she is the daughter of the multimillionaire's gardener.

Partner
(Photograph: X)

Partner

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

Govinda played Bhaskar along with Salman Khan, who plays the role of Prem in the movie, which centres on the character of Prem, a love guru who shares tips and tricks on dating women with his clients. He helps Govinda to impress his boss.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
(Photograph: X)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the movie, which revolves around two police officers named Arjun and Pyare, who work in the same department in the station. The synopsis turns upside down when a shocking twist reveals that their doppelgangers are committing crimes in the whole state.

Aankhen
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Aankhen

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The movie features Govinda along with Chunkey Pandey as two mischievous brothers, Munnu, played by Govinda, and Bunnu, played by Chunkey Pandey. The story continues with the tragedy where both the characters accidentally get involved in a conspiracy involving a corrupt official trying to replace the Chief Minister with a look-alike.

