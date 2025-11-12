/Hero No 1, Raja Babu, Partner: 10 iconic films of Govinda on Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 and more

Where to watch: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5

Govinda and Sanjay Dutt played the roles of Sonu and Monu in the action comedy, which revolves around their character as two mischievous brothers, who find joy in playing a prank game on their father. Later, their father sends them to Goa in order to find a job for themselves. But, both end up falling in love and start planning and plotting to impress the girl's father.