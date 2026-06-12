/Dwayne Johnson opens up about recent cancer scare and health journey: 'Was really painful'

Dwayne Johnson, aka Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, is a renowned actor and a professional wrestler as well. Slowly evolving into an actor, he established himself in Hollywood with several projects, including The Scorpion King, Jumanji and the Fast & Furious franchise, among others. The Hollywood actor recently made a shocking revelation about his health involving a major cancer scare.

Dwayne Johnson on facing major health scare

Dwayne Johnson recently revealed about his health journey and testing for cancer in an interaction

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with Esquire Magazine. He stated that he was tested for testicular cancer after discovering a lump while taking a shower. He stated. "By the way, I'm fine. But I didn't know that then, and the thing was really painful."

"I didn't call Lauren (his wife Lauren Hashian). I didn't want to worry her before I knew if it was anything to even worry about that. " Speaking about his journey, "As dudes, as young men, teenagers, and in our twenties, we’re trying to find ourselves.

“Then, in the thirties, that teenage bravado and confidence begin to wane because you’re like, Oh s--t, I got to figure stuff out. You hit your forties and you’re trying to figure out who you are. Feels like you got your job locked down. Hopefully you got your family," he further stated.

All about Dwayne Johnson's upcoming film Moana

Moana is the third installment in the Moana franchise. It is being directed by Thomas Kail from a screenplay by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller and produced by Dwayne Johnson, Hiram and Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda. The upcoming remake will see Catherine Lagaaia and Dwayne Johnson as the main leads.