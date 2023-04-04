Dwayne Johnson announces live-action Moana remake, but is it really necessary?

Dwayne Johnson has announced that a "live-action reimagining" of Disney's 2016 musical action-adventure fantasy animated film Moana is in the works. Johnson will reprise the role of Maui, the shapeshifting demigod who is an important character in the film. As per The Hollywood Reporter, he will also produce the project through his banner Seven Bucks Productions along with partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Jared Bush will return to script the remake. No director is involved at this point. "JUST ANNOUNCED: From Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho, a live-action reimagining of Disney’s Moana is in the works!" the official Disney Twitter handle wrote alongside a video of Johnson announcing the project in a video.

What was Moana all about?

Moana told the story of a young Polynesian girl named Moana Waialiki. The film was set on a fictional island in Polynesia, where Moana was chosen by the ocean to embark on a dangerous journey to find the demigod Maui and restore the heart of Te Fiti, a goddess who brings life to the islands.

She navigated through treacherous waters, battle monsters, and face her own self-doubt and fear as she sets out on her quest. Along the way, she forms a bond with Maui and learns about her own identity as a navigator and leader. Ultimately, Moana's courage and determination allow her to save her people and restore balance to the world.

The film explores themes of identity, courage, self-discovery, and the importance of connecting with one's heritage and culture.

Is remaking Moana in live-action a good idea?

Disney's live-action remakes of classic animated films have long been criticised by fans, who posit, among other things that, they are cynical cash grabs that rob the original of its charm, visual or otherwise. And this decision, no doubt prompted by Disney falling back to profitable franchises in the wake of its recent losses, is a bad idea too.

The animated version of Moana was a stunning achievement, with its vibrant colors, catchy songs, and delightful characters. Attempting to recreate this in live-action faithfully is a daunting task that is nearly impossible. The beauty of Moana was in its animation, and that will be lost in the process of transferring it to quite drab in comparison to live-action.

