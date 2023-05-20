Auliʻi Cravalho will not return as Moana in Disney's live-action remake
Story highlights
Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of Moana will not feature Auliʻi Cravalho returning to her role as the titular character. Cravalho took to social media on Friday to share the news, expressing her enthusiasm for finding a young Pacific Islander actress to lead the remake. She acknowledged that being cast as Moana at the age of 14 had a profound impact on her life and career. However, she believes it is crucial for the casting to accurately reflect the characters and stories they aim to convey in this live-action retelling. “When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital the casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell," she wrote.
She added, "So, as an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength. I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible peoples, cultures and communities that help inspire her story.”
Dwayne Johnson was already confirmed to return to portray the demigod Maui.
What was Moana all about?
Moana was a Disney animated film that told the story of a young Polynesian girl named Moana Waialiki. Living on a remote island called Motunui, she is chosen by the ocean to embark on a journey to save her people. Guided by the spirit of her grandmother, Moana sets sail to find the demigod Maui and restore the heart of the goddess Te Fiti, which was stolen by Maui and caused a curse to plague their world.
Throughout her adventure, Moana faces various challenges and encounters mythical creatures. She forms a bond with Maui, who initially resists helping her, and together they navigate treacherous waters, encounter dangerous monsters, and discover Moana's true identity as a wayfinder. Her determination, bravery, and connection to her heritage become instrumental in her quest to restore the heart of Te Fiti and bring prosperity back to her people.
