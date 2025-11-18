/Moana live-action teaser unveiled, garners mixed reaction from netizens: 'Why does it need a remake?'

American animated musical adventure film Moana, which made everyone groove to the songs, and the bond between the two leads is now all set to be back on big screens, but in a live-action form. The upcoming remake will see Catherine Lagaaia and Dwayne Johnson as the main leads. However, post-unveiling of the teaser, it has garnered mixed reactions from netizens.

Netizens' reaction to the Moana live-action teaser

Soon after the makers dropped the teaser for the live-action Moana, netizens flooded the social media platforms to question the need for the film. While many are excited to see the film with Dwayne Johnson playing the role of Maui.

One user wrote, "I am not OK! One of my favourite Disney movies in live action, and it looks absolutely MAGICAL! They have done it! Had to put these together. These scenes left me speechless. A visual storytelling I needed # Moana."

Another user wrote, "My reaction to watching the Moana live-action teaser trailer was smashing my phone and saying that is pure trash #Disney #sora #liveactionremakes."

"I don’t want to be like the people mad over a Black Ariel, but the woman they cast to play Moana in the live action literally ruins the indigenous look and feeling about the movie. Why do they keep fu*****up every chance to reboot Thai movies?!", wrote the third user.

All about the Moana live-action remake

Moana is the third installment in the Moana franchise. It is being directed by Thomas Kail from a screenplay by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller and produced by Dwayne Johnson, Hiram and Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda.