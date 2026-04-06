/Jonathan Majors breaks silence days after on set window fall: 'I am grateful...'



Jonathan Majors, best known for his roles in Creed III and Da 5 Bloods, among others, had sustained injuries after he fell through a glass window while filming a scene for Knuckle. His co-star JC Kilcoyne was also there along with him. Now, the Hollywood actor has addressed the incident and expressed his gratitude for the concern.

Jonathan Majors opens up about the on-set incident

According to a report from TMZ, Kilcoyne's hands were cut following the fall, and he needed at least 3-4 stitches. Although his rep had said to Deadline that he did not feel safe and continues to have a positive experience working on the project.

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However, Jonathan Majors has said to TMZ, “I'm ok.” I was happy to be on set and help tell the story. I am grateful for whoever is checking on me and the cast and crew for regarding our safety. It's going to be a great movie, and I am looking forward to fans seeing it. " In addition, the report suggests that the filmmakers had planned to switch Majors out for a stunt double before he hit the window during the scene.

On-set incident involving Jonathan Majors

Days back, the incident had occurred in which actor Jonathan Majors and his co-star JC Kilcoyne accidentally stumbled backward into a glass pane, falling nearly six feet, reportedly. A video also showcased how the crew members rushed in immediately to check on them. Voices can be heard from the set confirming that both the actors were good. One voice, which is believed to be Majors', can be heard asking if the scene was filmed, saying, “Did we shoot it? Use it."

Dallas Sonnier, the CEO of Bonfire Legend, said to TMZ that the production was fully staffed for the most part until last week, when they had to replace 15% of the staff "when the unions started illegitimately 'striking' and shaming specific crew members into standing down."

About Jonathan Majors' upcoming project

For the unversed, the film for which Jonathan Majors is shooting is being helmed by Kyle Rankin and is backed by The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend. While more details about the project are awaited, it is described as an action film centred on American fighters responding to threats.