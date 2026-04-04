Shocking! Actor Jonathan Majors falls six feet from window on film set, co-star suffers injury

A video of actor Jonathan Majors falling from a glass window on the set of his upcoming untitled action film from The Daily Wire and Dallas Sonnier’s Bonfire Legend has been released, raising further safety concerns about the production. The shocking clip, released by Deadline, comes a week after crew members reportedly staged a protest and walked off the set, citing unsafe working conditions. This new video has intensified concerns about on-set safety.



The footage, now circulating online, shows Majors and his co-star JC Kilcoyne filming a scene in which they are pushed toward a glass window. However, the shocking moment occurs when they fall after crashing through the glass.

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As per the sources, Kilcoyne sustained injury and required stitches “all over his hands” after falling roughly six feet to the ground. Both the actors could be heard saying in the clip, “I’m good,” after the incident. Despite the incident, Kilcoyne’s representatives insisted that the actor “is doing well and was taken care of immediately by production. ''



''Did not feel unsafe on set and continues to have a positive experience working on the project,'' the actor's rep added.

What was more wierd for one crew member, who arrived on the set after the shocking incident, to help reset the scene, shared that when they arrived, “nobody mentioned anything about falling out the window,” which “seemed weird” to them.

However, reps from Majors have not commented on the video as of now.

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The producers have not denied any of the allegations regarding the safety on the set. But reacting to Deadline's query for comment on the video, said that they, ‘’don't negotiate with communists.''

Meanwhile, Dallas Sonnier of Bonfire Legend told The Hollywood Reporter, “The actors’ fall was shorter than the failed movie careers of the now-union reps.”

The clip has been widely being shared online with netizens expressing shock.

One user commented,''I hope everything is fine now?Nobody was hurt?All these to entertain us😢I'm grateful.''

Another user wrote,''That’s a serious accident 😬 it doesn’t address the actual risk or concern for the actor’s wellbeing.''

Several crew members also told the outlet that no meetings were held with department heads or writer-director Kyle Rankin before filming complex stunts or using prop firearms.