/Jamie Foxx's Halloween party turns violent after guest is stabbed at California mansion

Jamie Foxx's annual Halloween celebration, SKVLK Fest, reportedly ended on a disturbing note after a guest was stabbed during the event at his California residence. The incident took place on Saturday, November 7, at the actor's mansion in Thousand Oaks, where hundreds of people had gathered for the event.

According to TMZ, officials received information about a man being stabbed in the neck and subsequently sent deputies and paramedics to the property. The injured guest reportedly suffered a superficial wound and received medical attention at the scene.

One suspect arrested

TMZ reported that authorities arrested a male suspect on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Footage obtained by the outlet showed several people in handcuffs as officers directed attendees to leave.

As per Page Six, a man being escorted by two police officers was also heard saying, "I want to press charges."

Emergency vehicles were present outside the mansion as well.

Jamie Foxx's daughter organised the Halloween celebration

The annual event, called SKVLK Fest, is organised by Foxx's 18-year-old daughter, Anelise. The Halloween-themed music festival features live performances and other attractions. This year's celebrations included appearances by performers such as Offset, OhGeesy and 310babii.

The cause of the confrontation is not revealed and it is also not confirmed whether Foxx was present at the mansion when the incident happened.

The actor has not publicly addressed the reported stabbing. However, he shared glimpses of the musical performances from the event on social media.

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This is not the first time Foxx's Halloween party has seen disruption. During the 2025 event, rapper GloRilla was performing when an audience member reportedly threw a glass bottle towards the stage, forcing her to pause her performance.