/Is Jacob Batalon married? Spider-Man star sparks wedding buzz after being spotted with a ring

American actor Jacob Batalon, best known for his role as Ned Leeds in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films, has reportedly tied the knot. The Hollywood star was spotted wearing a ring on his left hand during the recently released Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere. Reportedly, Batalon married his longtime girlfriend and interior designer, Veronica Leahov. Ever since the news surfaced on social media, fans have been thrilled and are waiting for the actor to confirm the buzz.

Is Jacob Batalon married?

Entering a beautiful phase of his life as the husband of his lady love, Veronica Leahov, Jacob Batalon is now married, according to a report by People magazine. There are reports that the couple have secretly married each other. The two also attended the Los Angeles premiere of the brand new Spider-Man movie, Brand New Day. The couple got attention after news of their private wedding, with the man wearing a wedding band and teasing Leahov as ‘my wife’.

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On July 31, Leahov posted a series of photos, in which she and Batalon are seen kissing at the premiere, offering a glimpse of their chemistry. The Spider-Man star wore a dark shirt with matching trousers, while Veronica wore a black velvet dress and completed her look with a clutch and an updo.

On 5 March 2025, the couple confirmed their engagement, with Leahov captioning the post: "A lifetime of us!!!! I never imagined my heart could hold so much love and feel such depth of emotion. This is the purest happiness I’ve ever known, and I can’t wait to spend forever with the love of my life!!"

Veronica Leahov is an interior and architectural designer. The couple began dating in 2019, got engaged in March 2025, and, as of now, quietly married in July 2026.

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection

Since its release in India on July 30, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has shown no signs of slowing down. After claiming the best opening for a Hollywood film in India, the Marvel film maintained strong momentum on July 31 (Friday) with another massive collection. According to a report by Sacnilk, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore in just two days, marking a milestone and becoming the best film of the franchise.