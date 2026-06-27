/'I’m a funny girl': Millie Bobby Brown hopes to star in Indian comedy film

Ahead of the release of Enola Holmes 3, Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about a new career plan that has grabbed the attention of Indian fans. The 22-year-old actor recently revealed that she wants to visit the country and also work in a Hindi film, if she gets an opportunity.

Millie Bobby Brown on working in Indian cinema

During an interview with Variety India, Brown revealed that India has long been on her travel wish list. "Absolutely. I’ll never say no. India is on my bucket list. I really, really want to go," the actress shared.

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When the conversation turned to the kind of role she would like to do, she added, "I’m down for anything, really. A comedy... I’m a funny girl."

After being told that Bollywood films often require actors to dance, Brown responded saying, "I love to dance."

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Her Enola Holmes 3 co-star Louis Partridge also expressed interest in travelling to India. "I’ll come to India, too. Yeah. Just to tag along. I’d love to explore," he said. Brown jokingly teased that Partridge was not much of a dancer, prompting him to quip, "Yeah, put me on a hot ground."

Brown on Enola Holmes

Brown also spoke about how the action in the Enola Holmes franchise has evolved. "In Enola Holmes 1 and Enola Holmes 2, I did a lot of action scenes. There was a lot of physicality in my fighting. However, it took a lot for me to agree to holding a gun because there was so much about Enola's weaponry that was in her body and her strength. But yes, this time around, she does have tools and accessories in her armour. It was really fun."

About Enola Holmes 3

Enola Holmes 3 is directed by Philip Barantini, who is known for Netflix's acclaimed crime drama Adolescence. The first two parts were helmed by Harry Bradbeer, which were released in 2020 and 2022.

Jack Thorne returns as screenwriter, and the cast also marks the return of Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty, and Susan Wokoma as Edith. Production was handled by Legendary Entertainment, with Brown also serving as a producer through PCMA Productions.