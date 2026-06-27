/Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour to reunite for new Netflix series; details inside

Stranger Things co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are all set to reunite for an upcoming Netflix espionage drama. Created by acclaimed writer Jack Thorne, the duo will once again portray a father and daughter navigating a dangerous mission just like Eleven and Jim Hopper in the beloved series directed by the Duffer Brothers.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite

Thorne is best known for co-creating Adolescence, and the upcoming project is being produced in collaboration with A24.

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As per Netflix, "Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are reuniting as father and daughter in an all-new series! From Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne and A24. A disgraced FBI agent is forced back into the field when his estranged daughter, who followed in his footsteps, vanishes on a mission."

According to reports, the streaming platform has officially handed the series a straight-to-series order.

Opening up about the announcement, Netflix's Head of Scripted Series for the US and Canada, Jinny Howe, said, "We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we've been fortunate to collaborate with before. Jack Thorne's ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched, and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis is something audiences are going to love. A24 is the perfect partner to bring this story to our members around the world."

About the upcoming project

The project is reportedly inspired by Paul Warner's debut novel A Spy in the Blood; the adaptation is expected to take a loose approach from it. Alongside starring in the series, Brown, Harbour and Thorne will also serve as executive producers. Joining them are Jake Bongiovi and Robert Brown for PCMA Productions, as well as Joe Hipps, Patrick McDonald and KC Wenson.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour's past rift rumours

This update comes months after Stranger Things concluded its five-season run. Their reunion is also a topic of discussion because last year's reports surfaced claiming that Brown filed a workplace complaint against Harbour before filming the final season of Stranger Things.