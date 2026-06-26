/Do you know why Millie Bobby Brown wore black throughout the Stranger Things tour? Actress revealed

Method dressing has officially taken over Hollywood, and Millie Bobby Brown just raised the bar with a new announcement about the Stranger Things promotional events. Appearing on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, the actress dropped a massive bombshell about her style choices. If you thought her stunning all-black outfits while promoting Stranger Things were just a chic fashion statement, think again. It is nothing less than a strategic statement.

Why did Millie Bobby Brown wear black at the Stranger Things tour?

Fans of Millie Bobby Brown and social media users are well aware of the black outfits Millie Bobby Brown wore to every event for her highly praised show, Stranger Things. During a conversation on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, Brown surprised everyone by sharing the main reason behind her choice of wearing all-black silhouettes.

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Brown disclosed that she was aware of what was happening. To mourn the fate of her character, Eleven, the actress wore black outfits for her whole Stranger Things tour. Because Eleven's fate in the finale was kept under wraps, Brown had to maintain the secret and privately grieved.

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown opens up about battling depression after Stranger Things

She revealed, “I knew what was happening. I knew the end! And I couldn't tell anyone. And I wore black the whole press tour because of the funeral. And yet I didn't feel it as much. Until everyone else found out. And then feeling everyone's grief made me feel like it was too much.”

What the actress did at the promotional outings is called method dressing. More like an art form, it is strategic planning by designers and stars to convey or hint about the character they are playing in the respective project.

Millie Bobby Brown Photograph: (AFP)

What is method dressing?

Method dressing is an art form in which a star’s look visually echoes the character they are playing or the film they are promoting at events and ceremonies. It has become a trend among both celebrities and fans. Instead of making a casual or typical red-carpet appearance, stars use their attire to showcase their projects and create a wave of excitement among fans and audiences alike.

Read more about method dressing here

What happened to Eleven in Stranger Things?