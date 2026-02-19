/Happy Birthday Millie Bobby Brown: From Stranger Things to Enola Holmes- 6 movies and TV shows of the actress on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Millie Bonnie Bongiovi, known professionally as Millie Bobby Brown, is a British actress and film producer. The actress gained worldwide recognition as a child artist with her breakout role as Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. In addition to TV series, she has appeared in several films, including Enola Holmes and Damsel, elevating her career and popularity. Here’s a list of six projects that have captured the hearts of her fans over the years.