Happy Birthday Millie Bobby Brown: From Stranger Things to Enola Holmes- 6 movies and TV shows of the actress on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Feb 19, 2026, 15:25 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 15:26 IST

From a child artist to an international star, Brown’s career definitely showcases her success for her many years of esteemed performances and the versatility she possesses in numerous hit projects. On the occasion of her 22nd birthday, let's take a look at her featured movies and shows. 

All about Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bonnie Bongiovi, known professionally as Millie Bobby Brown, is a British actress and film producer. The actress gained worldwide recognition as a child artist with her breakout role as Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. In addition to TV series, she has appeared in several films, including Enola Holmes and Damsel, elevating her career and popularity. Here’s a list of six projects that have captured the hearts of her fans over the years.

Stranger Things
Where to watch: Netflix

Highly acclaimed series, featuring Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven. It follows a group of friends, including Eleven, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Lucas (Caleb MacLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Max (Sadie Sink), who witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. Altogether, they decide to search for answers and unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries, which lead them to Vecna. The sci-fi horror show ended with five seasons.

Enola Holmes
Where to watch: Netflix

Brown plays Enola Holmes in the adventurous mystery film. It follows Enola Holmes, the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), who, upon her mother's mysterious disappearance, escapes her brothers' unpleasant plans for her future to become a brilliant detective.

Godzilla vs Kong
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Adam Wingard stars Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell. The film focuses on the battle between Godzilla and Kong, two Titans who are set on a collision course by Apex Cybernetics, which is secretly developing a mechanical Titan named Mechagodzilla.

Damsel
Where to watch: Netflix

The actress plays Damsel, a young woman who marries a handsome prince named Henry (Nick Robinson). The turning point occurs when she realises that the marriage was a trap and is thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon. How she finds a way to survive forms the main crux of the story.

The Electric State
Where to watch: Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown plays Michelle Greene alongside Chris Pratt as Keats in the sci-fi movie. It is set in a futuristic world, where Michelle and her robot companion embark on an adventurous journey, joining forces with a smuggler to navigate a crumbling society in search of her missing brother.

Modern Family
Where to watch: JioHotstar

In the eleven-season sitcom, Brown made a guest appearance as Lizzie. It explores three diverse branches of the Pritchett family in suburban Los Angeles. Highlighting the chaotic, loving lives of patriarch Jay, his daughter Claire’s nuclear family, and his son Mitchell’s gay household, focusing on how modern families are redefined by love rather than traditional cultures.

