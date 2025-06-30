/House of the Dragon season 3: Tom Glynn-Carney reveals details about his role Aegon's development in show

House of the Dragon, a prequel of Game of Thrones is one of the most loved shows. With two seasons already premiered, fans are eagerly waiting for the third season to release soon. Amid this, actor Tom Glynn-Carney, who portrays the role of Aegon has revealed key details about his character and how it will develop in the upcoming season of the show.

Aegon's key details from House of the Dragon season 3

As per reports, Tom Glynn-Carney spoke during Awards Buzz and opened up about his character Aegon. He said, "I think what we start to see in Aegon as we go through his story is this quest for an understanding of who he is, and why he is the way he is".

He further said, “And answering a lot of questions for himself that later might lend themselves to him kinda levelling up as a human being and taking responsibility and casting light on those areas that were otherwise very shadowed and hidden in dusty corners within himself. So it's a big journey of self-discovery...That's how his arc seems to be coming together as the tapestry keeps being woven.”

All about House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon tells the story of two siblings fighting for the throne after the death of their father, thereby causing a civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Based on parts of Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood, the series begins about 100 years after the Seven Kingdoms are united by the Targaryen conquest, nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.