Hollywood star Vin Diesel has grabbed fans' attention after he dropped a hint about hint Fast and Furious 11. But the twist is that the late actor Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner might be returning in the film. This has left everyone curious, as to who would be playing the role or how. Let's know what the actor has said.

Will the late actor be a part of the upcoming Fast and Furious finale?

During the recent FuelFest in Los Angeles, Vin Diesel took to the stage and revealed details about Fast and Furious 11/ He said he and Universal have agreed to make the next movie as finale on three conditions. The first two are the movie should go back to the early days, that is street racing and the third is the character of Brian O'Conner played by the late actor Paul Walker should make a return in the film.

Vin Diesel also revealed that the film is planned for April 2027 release. Soon after the announcement, fans took to social media platforms to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Exactly, if a studio is going to commit to a two-parter, they need to have the confidence to film both parts at once, like the Wicked films'. Another user wrote, "I don't even think there's evidence to support this. Most of the audience probably doesn't actually care and won't be dissuaded by Part 1 if the movie is good enough/crowd-pleasing enough. Fast X still made over 700m which is a lot, the huge budget was the thing that killed it". "Fast 11 will receive a boost to The Rock's return. Gal Gadot will serve as an added value element", wrote the third user.

Paul Walker starred in six Fast & Furious films with Vin Diesel: The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, and Furious 7. He also appeared in a pre-film short called Turbo-Charged Prelude. In Furious 7, his scenes were completed using his brothers, Caleb and Cody Walker, and CGI after his death.

Interestingly, Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Paul Walker, who was the mainstay of the Fast and Furious franchise along with Diesel appeared briefly for a scene in Fast and Furious X. In the scene where John Cena's Jakob Toretto is taking Dom's son to safety, Meadow appears as an unnamed flight attendant. She portrays the character who hands Jakob Toretto, played by John Cena, bottles of alcohol that they later use to escape the plane.

All about the Fast and Furious franchise

Fast & Furious, also known as The Fast and the Furious, is an American action franchise centered on a series of films revolving around street racing, heists, and spies. The first film was released in 2001. It culminated in the film Fast & Furious (2009).