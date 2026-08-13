/Heated Rivalry: Dylan Walsh pauses cameo account after season 2 comments spark online buzz

Dylan Walsh seems to have brewed up trouble for himself after his certain comments about the Heated Rivalry season 2 have created widespread discussion amongst netizens. The actor, who plays David Hollander in the hit hockey romance series, discussed the upcoming second season in a cameo.

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What did Dylan Walsh say in the viral clip about the upcoming season of Heated Rivalry?

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Dylan Walsh, who has been making custom videos for which fans have been paying since 2020, has reportedly paused it. This is after he accidentally revealed that they are about to start filming more episodes of Heated Rivalry than had been officially announced.

He said, "Getting ready to go back up to Canada to shoot some more episodes, so I think we're doing 12 this time. Following the video's viral circulation, Walsh paused his Cameo account and acknowledged that the situation had landed him in trouble. Walsh’s Cameo account now states that it’s unavailable for personalised videos until August 2027, a whole year away. “Stepping away because a video went viral that got me in trouble,” a message says under his profile on the app.

The comment has fuelled speculation about whether the production could involve more than one season being filmed together, although there has been no official confirmation of that theory.

Netizens' reaction to Dylan Walsh's viral clip about Heated Rivalry 2

Soon after the clip went viral, several netizens took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, “Oh, David Hollander, that is Hayden Pike's job, you don't get to leak information.” But I love it and am excited."

Another user wrote, "Think this may mean that they are shooting S2 and S3, at once. Not 12 episodes for S2."

"Haven’t seen him the whole time since hr ended and he resurges through a cameo spoiling the episode count", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "I could also think, that they split tlg in two seasons. And they shoot both seasons together. Anyway. I'd love 6 episodes, I'd love 12 episodes, I'd love everything. In the team i trust. And I can't wait to fall in love with Ryan and Fabian."

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All about Dylan Walsh

Born in Los Angeles, California, Dylan Walsh, spent his early years abroad due to his parents work with the US State Department before attending the Umiversity of Virginia, where he earned a degree in English. He began his professional acting career in the late 1980s.