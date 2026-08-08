/Heated Rivalry Season 2: Charlie Gillespie and Justice Smith join hit hockey romance show

The world of Heated Rivalry is about to get bigger, with two new actors joining the hit hockey romance for its second season. Charlie Gillespie and Justice Smith have reportedly joined Season 2 of the hit queer hockey drama. Let's delve in to know what roles they will be playing in the second season.

Roles of Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie in Heated Rivalry 2

Charlie Gillespie will play Troy Barrett, a hockey player who joins the Ottawa Centaurs, while Justice Smith has been cast as Harris Drover, the team's social media manager. Their characters' relationship will form a major new storyline in Season 2, which continues to follow Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov.

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While official character descriptions have not yet been provided by Crave and HBO Max, in Rachel Reid’s Game Changers books, Troy is a hockey player who gets traded to the Ottawa team after severing ties with a former friend and teammate on the Toronto team who is accused of sexual assault. Harris is Ottawa’s social media manager, who becomes determined to get Troy out of his shell. The addition of Gillespie and Smith comes after the first season became a major breakout success.

All about Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry show is written and directed by Jacob Tierney for Crave. Based on the Game Changers book series by Rachel Reid, the show takes its title from the 2019 second installment. The hit television adaptation of Rachel Reid’s Heated Rivalry follows the secret years-long romance between hockey superstars Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie).

The series had its preview screening at the Image+Nation LGBTQ+ Film Festival in Montreal on November 23, 2025. The first season premiered on Crave on November 28, with a simultaneous release on HBO Max in the United States, which had acquired the series for international distribution rights prior to the Canadian premiere.