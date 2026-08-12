/Salman Khan recreates iconic hook step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din; viral video leaves fans nostalgic

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has sent fans into a frenzy, grooving to one of his most iconic songs, "Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din." The Indian actor is seen performing the song's hook step, leaving the audience stunned by his electrifying performance. The viral video instantly took fans back to the early 2000s, who can't stop gushing over the moment. Many praised the actor for bringing back memories associated with the beloved track and proving that his charm remains as timeless as ever.

Salman Khan dances to "Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din"

On August 12 (Wednesday), a video of Indian actor Salman Khan popped up on social media showing him doing the hook step of one of his most acclaimed tracks, "Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din," from his movie "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi." As soon as the clip started buzzing online, fans couldn't stop sharing their excitement.

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Salman was seen in a casual yet stylish look. He was seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt, denim jeans, and a brown leather jacket. He completed the look with his signature cap, which he wears at most outings and events these days.

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It is believed that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor frequently opts for caps, fedoras, or cowboy hats during casual outings and airport appearances to cover his recently done hairdo.

Despite the video gaining attention online, several details about the footage remain unknown. There has been no official confirmation about where the clip was recorded, though it appears to have been filmed at a private party or celebration.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated and renowned Indian actors, having delivered several blockbusters like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Dabangg, and Karan Arjun.