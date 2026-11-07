/Grey's Anatomy spinoff loses California filming base, premiere delayed as production shifts to New Mexico

Grey's Anatomy has remained a fixture of American television, building a franchise that has expanded through multiple spin-offs. However, its next expansion is taking a different route. ABC's upcoming drama set in rural West Texas has been pushed from its originally planned midseason in 2027. Let's delve in to know the reason behind the delay of the spin-off.

Why is the Grey's Anatomy spinoff moving to New Mexico?

According to reports, the upcoming Grey's Anatomy spinoff has undergone a significant change ahead of its television debut. ABC's untitled medical drama, which was initially expected to premiere during midseason 2027, has now been pushed to the 2027-28 broadcast season. The series will also move its production base from California to Albuquerque, New Mexico, following difficulties in securing state tax incentives.

The development was reportedly discussed by Shondaland executive producer Betsy Beers during a California Assembly Committee hearing in North Hollywood on October 29. Beers spoke about the challenges faced by television productions seeking financial incentives in California and explained how the process affected the upcoming series. According to Beers, ABC and 20th Television had applied twice for California production tax credits but were unsuccessful. The team had initially hoped to continue filming in Los Angeles, where Shondaland has produced several of its television projects over the years.

However, the unsuccessful applications and subsequent efforts to meet the eligibility requirements resulted in delays, with the production losing crew members, time and money. Beers also questioned the criteria used to assess new television productions for financial assistance. She explained that the company had hoped its long-standing contribution to California's entertainment industry would be considered during the application process. The production reportedly has now moved its preparations to Albuquerque, where the local arrangements have been more favourable.

What is the new Grey's Anatomy spinoff all about?

The upcoming series will explore a different corner of the medical world established by Grey's Anatomy. Set in rural West Texas, the drama will follow a team of healthcare professionals working at a medical centre that serves patients with limited access to other facilities.

ABC has described the premise as an edgy medical drama centred on a hospital that provides the last opportunity for treatment to people living miles away from other healthcare services. The project is co-created by Shonda Rhimes and Meg Marinis, who currently serves as showrunner on the original series. Rhimes, Marinis, Betsy Beers and Ellen Pompeo are attached as executive producers. Shondaland and 20th Television are producing the series.