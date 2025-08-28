Gen V season 2 release is around the corner. The new season will see Marie Moreau and her friends team up and take back Godolkin University from Homelander's control. In the season one finale, it was hinted that Moreau, whose powers let her manipulate and control blood, could provide a way to take down Homelander once and for all. In a recent interview, actress Jaz Sinclair, who plays the role, said that she wants her character to have a shot at taking him down.

Jaz Sinclair wants Marie to kill Homelander

Speaking to EW, Sinclair shared, "I was always hoping that they would write me to kill Homelander. I always really liked the idea of taking him out 'cause he's such a royal ass, you know?" She also talked about her character's power and its potential, and her excitement to see what Marie would do with it.

What Gen V season 2 holds in store

The season one finale and the first teaser for the second season revealed that both Billy Butcher and Starlight have plans for Marie and her friends. It will also be interesting to see their dynamic with their former friends Cate and Sam, who betrayed them and joined Homelander. The show will also have cameos from several characters from The Boys.

Gen V season 2 updated release schedule

While we will have to wait until The Boys season five for answers, we will be seeing Marie and friends in action this September. Prime Video recently shared an updated release schedule for the show. The first three episodes of Gen V season 2 will release on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Episode 4 will arrive on September 24, followed by episode 5 on October 1, episode 6 on October 8, episode 7 on October 15, and the season finale on October 22, 2025.

