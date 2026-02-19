/Former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano reveals cancer screening test result

Post James Van Der Beek's death one week back, former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano shared grim news with fans on social media. The actress revealed her recent cancer screening test results and how she is nervous and scared about it. She is best known for her roles in Even Stevens and Kim Possible, among others.

What did Christy Carlson Romano say about her cancer screening test?

Taking to her Instagram handle, Christy shared an emotional video and revealed she and her husband, Brendan Rooney, decided to get screened because cancer has been haunting her family ever since her mom battled it.

She stated, "I live in Austin, and I was able to meet James Van Der Beek a bunch. His family's amazing. He's a pillar of our community in Texas. They always were raising money for the most amazing charities, and he's not with us anymore. Cancer is everywhere, which is why I got this test. It's time to have a strong sense of faith and know that it's in God's hands—most of it. I'm sure people think I'm overreacting, but I'm not, because cancer is pretty serious and I have two little girls.

"Right now the news is that something is going on. I'm nervous and a bit scared. Let's keep the good vibes going, and I will keep you all posted as I get more information." Romano stated in her caption before adding that she was initially hesitant to post the video.

All about Christy Carlson Romano

Born in Milford, Connecticut, Romano began her career at six years old upon being cast in some national tours of Broadway shows, including Annie, The Will Rogers Follies with Keith Carradine and The Sound of Music with Marie Osmond. She made her first feature film appearance in 1996 as a singing Chiquita Banana in Woody Allen's Everyone Says I Love You. She also appeared in Henry Fool and Looking for an Echo in 2000.

Romano was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for her work on Kim Possible. The show inspired an adventure scavenger hunt activity at Disney's Epcot which ran for over five years, as well as two Disney Channelmovies,s Kim Possible: So the Drama and Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time. Romano voiced Yuffie Kisaragi in the English version of the movie Final Fantasy VII Advent Children, as well as in the Disney/Square game Kingdom Hearts.