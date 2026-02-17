/French President Emmanuel Macron meets Indian cinema ‘legends’ Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Richa Chadha as he arrives in Mumbai; see pics

FrenchPresident Emmanuel Macron, who is visiting India, met personalities from the world of arts and culture in Mumbai on Tuesday. Indian film personalities, including Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Manoj Bajpayee, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and Grammy-winning music composer Ricky Ke,j met the French President and first lady of France, Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, in Mumbai and posed for photos.

Macron meets Indian actors

Macron took to his official X account and shared a series of photos from the meet-up and captioned the image as, “Alongside legends of Indian cinema. Culture brings us together.”

Director Kanu Behl and French designer Christian Louboutin were also present at the meet-up along with other celebrities.

Anil Kapoor, who is known globally for films like Slumdog Millionaire and Mission Impossible, shared photos of his meeting with President Macron.

“Spent an inspiring afternoon with President Emmanuel Macron and his gracious better half, Brigitte, exchanging thoughts on cinema, culture, and the powerful bridge between India and France. Here’s to India x France And to many more stories waiting to be told,” Kapoor captioned the images.

Macron’s India visit

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday (February 17, 2026) with First Lady Brigitte Macron for a three-day visit to India. President Macron will meet PM Narendra Modi for bilateral talks focusing especially on a potential multibillion-dollar Dassault Rafale fighter jet deal and cooperation in artificial intelligence.