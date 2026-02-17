/India eyes major Rafale expansion deal amid Macron-Modi meeting: Check top agenda on table

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday (February 17, 2026) with First Lady Brigitte Macron for a three-day visit to India. Both were welcomed by Maharashtra leaders, including CM Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Acharya Devvrat. President Macron will meet PM Narendra Modi for bilateral talks focusing especially on a potential multibillion-dollar Dassault Rafale fighter jet deal and cooperation in artificial intelligence.

The deal is likely to include 114 additional French fighter jets; however, the PMO statement did not specify the exact number of jets New Delhi would purchase. According to a report in NDTV, India has approved a proposal worth Rs 3.25 lakh crore. In this proposal, New Delhi will procure 114 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF), marking the biggest defence acquisition in the country's history.

If the deal is finalised, the new jets would supplement the 36 Rafales fighters India bought for its air force in 2016 and the 26 already ordered for the navy. Talks with manufacturer Dassault Aviation are still underway, though the French presidency has expressed confidence that a deal it has described as “historic” could be finalised.

What's on the agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled to hold bilateral talks at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai around 3:15 pm on Tuesday. Beyond the Rafale discussions, the talks will cover defence, space, nuclear energy, climate change, education, and emerging technologies, with multiple agreements expected during Macron’s three-day visit, according to a TOI report.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the leaders will review progress under the India–France Strategic Partnership and explore ways to deepen cooperation, particularly in future-focused sectors. At about 5:15 pm, the two leaders will jointly launch the India–France Year of Innovation 2026 and address an audience of business leaders, startup founders, researchers, and innovators from both nations. Meanwhile, at 12:30 PM, Macron expected to pay tribute to 26/11 victims.

They will also inaugurate India’s first helicopter final assembly line via videoconference, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Airbus. Located in Vemagal near Bengaluru in Karnataka, the facility will manufacture the Airbus H125, the company’s best-selling single-engine helicopter.

The French President will also participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India on February 18 and 19. Along with bilateral talks, they will also hold discussions on global issues like the Indo-Pacific, Ukraine, and Gaza.