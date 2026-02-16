/AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi engages with startups, tech leaders at landmark AI event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi explored several exhibition arenas at the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on Monday (February 16), interacting with entrepreneurs, scientists, and technology innovators presenting artificial intelligence solutions across diverse sectors. His visit took place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi ahead of the official inauguration of the five-day event, scheduled from February 16 to 20 alongside the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Positioned as the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, the gathering aims to spotlight artificial intelligence as a driver of policy transformation, innovation, and large-scale deployment. Organisers describe it as a comprehensive platform bringing together governments, industry leaders, academia, and research institutions.

Spanning 10 thematic arenas across more than 70,000 square metres, the Expo features participation from leading technology companies, emerging startups, union ministries, state governments, and international collaborators. 13 countries, including Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and several African countries, have set up dedicated pavilions to underline cross-border cooperation in AI development.

More than 300 curated exhibits and live demonstrations are arranged under three broad themes, People, Planet, and Progress, emphasising AI’s transformative role in society, sustainability, and economic growth. The event also hosts over 600 promising startups, many already deploying AI solutions at scale in real-world environments.

With expectations of drawing over 2.5 lakh visitors, including global delegates, the Expo is designed to encourage international collaboration and business partnerships within the AI ecosystem. The parallel AI Impact Summit will feature upwards of 500 sessions with more than 3,250 speakers and panelists.

Under the IndiaAI Mission, the government is introducing 12 domestically developed foundation models created by Indian startups and research consortia. These models are trained on extensive Indian datasets and customised to support the country’s 22 official languages. As India’s AI market is projected to exceed $17 billion by 2027, the summit signals the nation’s broader ambition to shape an inclusive, responsible, and impactful AI future.