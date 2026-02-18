/20 Years of Hannah Montana! Miley Cyrus’ iconic sitcom anniversary special to premiere on THIS date

Hannah Montana is one of the popular sitcoms of the Disney Channel. This show even helped launch Miley Cyrus' musical career and established her as a teen idol. To mark the special milestone of the show, a new event titled Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will soon premiere. Let's delve in to know more details and where you can watch it.

All about Hannah Montana's 20th Anniversary Special event

Taking to social media platforms, Disney unveiled the teaser along with the caption that read, "Going back to where it all began. The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premiered March 24 on Disney+. #MileysMemories The teaser showcases a car at Stage 9 studio, where it was shot, with a number plate that reads “HM20.”

Miley Cyrus said in a statement, "Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I'll always be thankful for that connection." “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I'm very proud of. This Hannahversary is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who've stood by me for 20 years,” added Miley, as per the report of The Hollywood Reporter.

All about Hannah Montana show

Hannah Montana, created by Michael Poryes, Rich Correll and Barry O'Brien, aired on Disney Channel for four seasons between 2006 and 2011. The series showcased the life of Miley Stewart, a teenage girl who is living a double life as famous pop singer Hannah Montana, an alter ego she adopted so she could maintain her anonymity and live a normal life as a typical teenager.

Apart from Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana also starred Emily Osment as Lilly Truscott, Mitchel Musso as Oliver Oken, and Jason Earles as Miley's older brother, Jackson Stewart. Guest stars including Vicki Lawrence, Jesse McCartney, and the Jonas Brothers appear throughout the series.