/Pravina Deshpande, Salman Khan's co-star in Ready, dies at 60; condolences pour in

Renowned veteran actress Pravina Deshpande, who has worked in Hindi and Marathi films, passed away at the age of 60. The actress breathed her last at a private hospital in Mumbai. It was confirmed by the Cine and Television Artists Association (CINTAA). Condolences and tributes poured in from netizens on social media.

What was the exact cause of death of Pravina Deshpande?

Pravina Deshpande was reportedly battling blood cancer for quite some time. Her family confirmed her demise on her official Instagram handle. The statement read, “It is with great sadness we inform you that Mrs Pravina Deshpande has left for her heavenly abode on February 17. Many took to comment section to express their grief. One user wrote, ”Om Shanti." Another user wrote, “A graceful life, a loving heart — may her soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti Om Shanti.” “May god her soul rest in peace”, wrote the third user.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Her final rites were conducted on Tuesday afternoon at the Hindu Crematorium in Andheri, Mumbai. CINTAA offered a heartfelt tribute to the late actress. They stated, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Pravina Deshpande Ji (member since 2008). #cintaa #condolence #restinpeace #rip."

Tributes have been pouring in from fans and colleagues across social media.Actor Palash Dutta, who worked alongside Pravina Deshpande in the Manik Talwar-directed short film 'Thanks Mom', wrote, "With deep sorrow and profound grief, our very own @pravinadeshpande ji - a beloved person and a talented actress passed away today so gracefully, with dignity n always with a smiling face! She will remain that way forever in our hearts. May her gentle n pious soul attain everlasting heavenly peace. May Almighty give her endearing and supportive family the strength to bear this immense loss."

"She shot for the film (because of being a passionate actor) in spite of being in pain and going through chemo sessions! And won awards and accolades for it. She was a living example of an iron lady who fought cancer with resilience, grace and strength! She truly lived a wonderful and blessed life!" he added.

All about Pravina Deshpande

Pravina Deshpande is a prominent face in the TV and film industry and has worked in popular shows including Ek Villain and Gabbar is Back. She has also been part of other Bollywood projects, such as Ready, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Monsoon Shootout, D-Day, Bombay Talkies, Ek Villain, Crazy Cukkad Family, Aligarh, Blackmail, Jalebi and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.