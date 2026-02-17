/Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur swap grandeur for chic minimalism for their March wedding

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are all set to begin a new chapter together this March, and the couple has thoughtfully chosen to go for a modern, minimalist celebration instead of a big fat destination wedding. The duo are all hands on in terms of planning, and all elements of the wedding are being planned and curated keeping this thought in mind. The idea is for them to celebrate their union without an over-the-top display of excess.

Kritika and Gaurav want their wedding to reflect who they are, both individually and as a couple. The decision to embrace a clean, elegant and contemporary aesthetic comes from a place of authenticity rather than trend.

A source close to the couple shares, “For Kritika and Gaurav, the wedding was never about scale; it is about meaning. They opted for a modern, minimalist, and intimate celebration in Mumbai instead of a traditional destination wedding. They want something that feels true to their personalities and their shared values. Every detail is being chosen with care. They’re deeply involved in ensuring that they embrace this new chapter and begin that with a celebration that feels authentic to them. Right from decor to styling, everything reflects this thought.”

Kritika and Gaurav wrapping up work ahead of March wedding

As the big day approaches, both actors are diligently wrapping up their professional commitments to immerse themselves in their wedding celebrations fully.

Kritika, who recently began shooting for an independent genre film, has been committed to completing her schedule seamlessly. The project, which has been filmed in a start-to-finish schedule format, is expected to wrap by the first week of March. The actress has been balancing long shoot hours while simultaneously coordinating personal milestones, ensuring that she steps into her wedding phase with a clear calendar and a peaceful mind.

Gaurav, on the other hand, has been juggling a packed schedule with his hosting commitments for the ongoing World Cup. Known for his sharp wit and effortless screen presence, he is looking forward to taking a well-deserved break from his professional engagements to fully enjoy the wedding festivities. Post the March celebrations, Gaurav is expected to resume work commitments with renewed energy.

“Both Kritika and Gaurav are extremely dedicated to their work, so it was important for them to responsibly close all prior commitments before shifting their focus entirely to their wedding. They don’t want to rush through this special time. The idea is to be fully present not thinking about shoots, scripts, or schedules. Once March begins, they plan to switch into complete bride-and-groom mode and enjoy every moment with family and close friends,” the source said.