/ BTS' J-Hope donates $150,000 to Seoul Asan Medical Center for children; issues heartfelt note

South Korean boy band BTS's member J-Hope, aka Hobi, called lovingly by his fans and teammates, celebrates his 32nd birthday and has made a good influence in society. As promised last year, he has reportedly donated 200 million won ($150,000) to a medical centre for children in Seoul. He has donated to another organisation as well.

J-Hope donates to medical centre and alma mater on his birthday

On the occasion of his birthday today, i.e., February 18, as promised in 2025, J-Hope donated 200 million won to a fund for the development of the children's hospital at Asan Medical Centre. He stated, "I believe children will one day move toward a hopeful future. I sincerely hope children can overcome their pain and dream bright dreams. I have continued donating because I want to give back to ARMY that always sends great support. I am grateful to be able to practise meaningful sharing on my birthday again this year, following last year", as per the report of Chosun Biz.

For the unversed, J-Hope began donating to Asan Medical Centre in 2022 and had promised to donate it on his birthday in 2025. In addition, J-Hope has reportedly donated 0.1 billion Korean won ($100,000) to his alma mater.

Chairman of ChildFund Korea, a child welfare organisation, Hwang Young Gi, announced that he had donated to support the dreams of his juniors at his alma mater. Reportedly, since 2019 he had been providing scholarships to students from his alma mater, Gwangju International High School, and Jeonnam Women’s Commercial High School in the region, helping juniors facing financial difficulties pursue their dreams despite obstacles.

All about J-Hope

J-Hope is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, dancer, and record producer. He made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. Before debuting with BTS, J-Hope was part of an underground dance team called Neurone and took dance classes at Gwangju Music Academy for six years, from fourth grade to his first year in high school, when he signed with Big Hit Entertainment.

While a trainee, J-Hope appeared as a featured rapper on singer Jo Kwon's song "Animal", released in 2012. He released his first solo mixtape, Hope World, in 2018. It was received positively by critics and peaked at number 38 on the US Billboard 200, the highest-charting album by a Korean solo artist at the time.