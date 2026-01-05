/Former Disney child actor Steven Anthony Lawrence alleges of being fired by Universal Studios; Here's what we know

A former child star, Steven Anthony Lawrence, who is best known for his role as Bernard Beans Aranguren in the popular Disney show Even Stevens, has reportedly alleged that he was fired from his job at Universal Studios after reporting a suspected pedophile at the theme park. Lawrence claimed it in a video.

What was the case about which Steven Anthony Lawrence has spoken?

Taking to his Instagram handle, Steven Anthony Lawrence shared a post in which he shared that his position at Universal Studios Hollywood was terminated as retaliation by his boss in response to the allegation he made.

He stated, "I delayed posting this for about a month because I was hoping we could find some sort of amicable solution, because I absolutely loved performing and dancing with all you amazing people. It is with a heavy heart I have to announce that my time with Universal Studios has ended."

'While I will truly miss my job, I cannot be associated with an organisation or people that don't care about performer or guest safety while numerous people continue to get hurt,' he wrote. He alleged that his job came to an end after his boss and her HR representative allegedly retaliated against him. Lawrence ended his post writing, 'With what I know, I WILL NEVER ALLOW MY KID TO GO TO UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD. Be safe everyone.'

However, as reported by the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for Universal denied the allegations, stating, “We have investigated and reviewed the concerns brought forward by this former employee, and they were found to be inaccurate and without merit. We take all employee concerns seriously and have established a process for raising any concerns without fear of retaliation.”

All about Steven Anthony Lawrence

Apart from Steven Anthony Lawrence's role in Even Stevens, he has also been part of other TV shows, including That's So Raven, Married... with Children, ER, Frasier, and The Amanda Show, among others. He has also appeared in the feature films Cheaper by the Dozen, Kicking & Screaming, Rebound, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (in a deleted scene).