/Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson's twins diagnosed with rare genetic condition, may never walk

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson, who had welcomed her daughters with musician Zion Foster in May 2025, has given a heartbreaking update. The singer revealed that her 8-month-old girls have been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. Let's delve in to know what the rare genetic condition is all about and what the challenges of it are.

Jesy Nelson shares health update about her 8-month old daughters

Taking to her Instagram handle, the singer posted an emotional video, revealing that her girls, Ocean Jade and Story Monro Nelson-Foster, have Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1 (SMA). Breaking down in tears, she says, "We were told that they're probably never going to be able to walk. They probably will never regain their neck strength, so they will be disabled. And so the best thing we can do right now is to get them treatment and then just hope for the best."

She further said, "Thankfully, the girls have had their treatment, which, you know, I'm so grateful for because if they don't have it, they will die." JoJo Siwa showed her support in the comments, writing, “Sending lots of love and prayers,” with two red heart emojis.