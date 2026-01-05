Ahn Sung-ki dies at 74: A look at his 5 best movies of all time- Sector 7, Unbowed, The Divine Fury

The legendary South Korean actor, Ahn Sung-ki, passed away at 74 on January 5, 2026. The artist left a lasting impact on his fans and the audience through his versatility. Starting as a child artist, Sung-ki grew into one of the most respected actors in Korean cinema.
Actor Ahn Sung-ki has died at the age of 74 after struggling with blood cancer for years. A prominent figure of the Korean film industry, he captured the attention of fans and audiences with his screen presence, strong acting skills, and sincere portrayal of every role. His death marks the end of an era, but his contributions to cinema will always be remembered.
In the war action movie, Ahn Sung-ki plays Eo Yeong-dam, a Joseon naval Commander responsible for overseeing the southern waterways. The movie follows Admiral Yi Sun-sin (Hae il Park), who won the victory against invading Japanese forces at the Battle of Hansan during the Imjin War.
The thriller drama features Ahn Sung-ki as Kim Kyung-ho, a well-behaved and principled mathematics professor who is unfortunately fired by his university after he exposes an error in a university entrance exam question. He then decides to challenge the corrupt judicial system.
Sung-ki plays Father Ahn in the action horror movie. It follows Yong-hoo (Park Seo-joon), who blames God after his parents die in an accident. He is urged to regain his faith after he and Father Ahn are thrown into the midst of an unholy war.
Ahn Sung-ki plays Joo-nim. The action thriller centres on Tae-seok, played by Jung Woo-sung, who seeks revenge against the underground gambling boss Sal-soo, played by Lee Beom-su, who murdered his brother, leading to his being sentenced to seven years in prison.
In the sky-fi action thriller, Ahn Sung-ki plays Jeong Man. The film centers on oil rig workers fighting for their lives against a massive sea creature that rises from the seabed. The monstrous creature lurks at two thousand and five hundred meters under the sea near the island of Jeju in South Korea.