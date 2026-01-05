LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Ahn Sung-ki dies at 74: Here's a look at his 5 best movies of all time- Sector 7, Unbowed, The Divine Fury

Ahn Sung-ki dies at 74: A look at his 5 best movies of all time- Sector 7, Unbowed, The Divine Fury

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jan 05, 2026, 12:22 IST | Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 12:22 IST

The legendary South Korean actor, Ahn Sung-ki, passed away at 74 on January 5, 2026. The artist left a lasting impact on his fans and the audience through his versatility. Starting as a child artist, Sung-ki grew into one of the most respected actors in Korean cinema.

Ahn Sung-ki's 5 must-watch movies of all time
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Ahn Sung-ki's 5 must-watch movies of all time

Actor Ahn Sung-ki has died at the age of 74 after struggling with blood cancer for years. A prominent figure of the Korean film industry, he captured the attention of fans and audiences with his screen presence, strong acting skills, and sincere portrayal of every role. His death marks the end of an era, but his contributions to cinema will always be remembered.

Hansan: Rising Dragon
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Hansan: Rising Dragon

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the war action movie, Ahn Sung-ki plays Eo Yeong-dam, a Joseon naval Commander responsible for overseeing the southern waterways. The movie follows Admiral Yi Sun-sin (Hae il Park), who won the victory against invading Japanese forces at the Battle of Hansan during the Imjin War.

Unbowed
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Unbowed

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The thriller drama features Ahn Sung-ki as Kim Kyung-ho, a well-behaved and principled mathematics professor who is unfortunately fired by his university after he exposes an error in a university entrance exam question. He then decides to challenge the corrupt judicial system.

The Divine Fury
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

The Divine Fury

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sung-ki plays Father Ahn in the action horror movie. It follows Yong-hoo (Park Seo-joon), who blames God after his parents die in an accident. He is urged to regain his faith after he and Father Ahn are thrown into the midst of an unholy war.

The Divine Move
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

The Divine Move

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ahn Sung-ki plays Joo-nim. The action thriller centres on Tae-seok, played by Jung Woo-sung, who seeks revenge against the underground gambling boss Sal-soo, played by Lee Beom-su, who murdered his brother, leading to his being sentenced to seven years in prison.

Sector 7
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Sector 7

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the sky-fi action thriller, Ahn Sung-ki plays Jeong Man. The film centers on oil rig workers fighting for their lives against a massive sea creature that rises from the seabed. The monstrous creature lurks at two thousand and five hundred meters under the sea near the island of Jeju in South Korea.

Trending Photo

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 13,000 Test runs
5

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 13,000 Test runs

How US control over Venezuela’s oil could reshape Latin America
7

How US control over Venezuela’s oil could reshape Latin America

Ahn Sung-ki dies at 74: A look at his 5 best movies of all time- Sector 7, Unbowed, The Divine Fury
6

Ahn Sung-ki dies at 74: A look at his 5 best movies of all time- Sector 7, Unbowed, The Divine Fury

Trump to expand his drug war? US president’s ominous warning to Mexico, Colombia, Cuba after capturing Venezuela’s Maduro
7

Trump to expand his drug war? US president’s ominous warning to Mexico, Colombia, Cuba after capturing Venezuela’s Maduro

Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC T20I bowling rankings 2026
5

Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC T20I bowling rankings 2026