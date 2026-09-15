/Emmys 2026 delivered the reunion we never expected: Buffy and Angel to two Targaryens



The Emmy Awards brought Hollywood's biggest stars to LA's Peacock Theatre on Sept. 14. While the award night came and went, giving us moments that cinephiles will cherish for a year, until the next awards season. Apart from the awards, a lot was happening: cast reunions, shocking moments, and historic wins, and here we have compiled all the reunions that we were not expecting at all.



Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion

On the Emmys stage, Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz reunited, a moment hailed as a nostalgic treat for Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans as they saw Buffy and Angel together years after the show ended. The reunion was to mark the show's 30th anniversary, and it also came shortly after Hulu scrapped reboot plans that had been in development, with Gellar set to be part of the project. But the duo did take a dig at Hulu.

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Questioning the fate of their characters, David said,'' “You know, Sarah, I always thought that Buffy and Angel would end up together.”

She replied, “Well, I guess we won’t find out,”

Charlie’s Angels 50th anniversary

Charlie’s Angels” alums Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd reunited at the 79th Emmy Awards. Taking the stage, the Charlie's Angels reunited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the crime drama. The trio took the stage to announce the Outstanding Drama Series. They also honoured the late co-star Farrah Fawcett.

“I would like to acknowledge someone not standing with us tonight, and that’s my friend, Farrah Fawcett.” She added.

“She’s here with us in everyone’s collective memory.” Jackson then said, “Farrah was the shiniest angel of all. She was loved by millions of people all over the world, and she still is today. They’ll never forget her, and neither will we. I’m sure you won’t either.” Ladd also added.

Targaryens Union

Game of Thrones fans witnessed the union of two characters of the lineage coming together. One of the most viral moments of the night happened when Emilia Clarke walked on stage with Emma D'Arcy, the two Targaryens, centuries apart. The franchise crossover brought together Clarke, who portrayed Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, and D'Arcy, who stars as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in the prequel series House of the Dragon

One of the most viral moments came when Clarke spoke in High Valyrian during the presentation. Translating what she said, Clarke simply said, "Good evening."

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey took the stage to present Outstanding Comedy Series, the final award of the night, and their appearance brought much-needed applause as the two longtime friends and True Detective co-stars reunited.

While it has long been speculated that the two might actually be biological brothers, they leaned directly into the joke on the Emmys stage, with McConaughey telling Harrelson, “You’ve had many talks with my mom before,” while Harrelson claimed his own father had once known McConaughey’s mother.