/Emily in Paris season 6: Netflix sets release date as Lily Collins embarks on one last European adventure

Emily Cooper is getting ready to say goodbye, but not before one final European adventure. Netflix has announced the release date for Emily in Paris season 6, the final chapter of Lily Collins’ beloved character’s journey. With Emily set to explore new destinations beyond the French capital, the upcoming season promises more romance, career twists, friendship drama and, of course, plenty of fashion.
When will Emily in Paris season 6 release?
The streaming platform shared new pictures from the upcoming sixth season, which includes a glimpse of Emily's latest trip to Greece. The new season will take the character to Monaco as she finds herself dealing with changes in both her personal and professional life.
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Along with the pictures, the caption revealed the release date, which is just a day before Christmas. The caption read, "It's finally here! Say bonjour to your first look at EMILY IN PARIS 6, returning December 24!."
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Soon after it was unveiled, the netizens flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, “Emily and Gabriel should be ENDGAME.” They deserve to be together and happy; they love each other and always will love. "Another user wrote, "Christmas is going to be lit!" “Not ready to say goodbye to this show,” wrote the third user.
All about Emily in Paris season 6
Collins will reprise her role as Emily, who has spent the series balancing her professional ambitions with friendships and a complicated love life. Over the seasons, Emily's journey has taken her from an American newcomer struggling to adjust to Parisian work culture to a confident professional making major decisions about her future. Now, with the show heading towards its finale, Emily faces another major chapter in her life.
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While Paris remains central to the series, the final season is set to take Emily to new European destinations. Greece is among the locations featured in Season 6, giving the final chapter a fresh visual backdrop. The change in scenery also reflects the show's evolution from a story centred almost entirely around Emily's Parisian life to a broader European adventure.