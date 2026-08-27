/Toxic box office collection: Yash starrer makes big splash on day one, crosses Rs 100 crore in India

Yash's Toxic has set the cash registers ringing! The highly anticipated gangster drama arrived in theatres amid huge buzz, and the opening-day numbers reflect the star power behind the project. Released across multiple languages, the film has attracted audiences across major markets, with its Hindi version emerging as one of the biggest contributors to its Day 1 earnings. Early estimates indicate that the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India on its first day.

Toxic box office report day one

As per the Sacnilk report, the net collection of India of Toxic on day one is Rs 101.10 crore across 24,759 shows. This brings the total gross collection of India to Rs 120.76 crore. While overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 20 crore in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collections to Rs 140.75 crore.

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The overall occupancy recorded for the film is 56.1%. The Hindi market emerged as the biggest contributor to Toxic’s opening-day India numbers, accounting for around Rs 55 crore. The Kannada version followed with approximately Rs 23.30 crore, while the Telugu version contributed around Rs 16 crore.

Toxic review

As per WION's Shomini Sen, Toxic is ultimately a Yash show. The man serves as a writer and a producer of the film, and thus it is completely about him. The scenes that have the actor in a double role are well enacted; the actor, especially, is good as the menacing son Ticket, who only seeks revenge. However, the screenplay, which overtly stylises his character Raaya, becomes overbearing after a point in time.

By the time of the climax, Yash’s heavily accented dialogue delivery pierces through your ears and hits your brain, not in a very good way. You try to comprehend what he is saying amid all the screaming and shouting, much like you have spent most of the three hours and twenty minutes inside the hall.