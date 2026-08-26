/Toxic X review: Netizen calls it 'a complete nightmare'; Yash's gritty thriller gets mixed reactions

Geetu Mohandas' much-awaited action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups finally hit cinemas on August 26, after months of postponements, controversies, and intense online scrutiny. With a glimpse of Yash's striking dual avatar, Kiara Advani's never-seen-before role, and a star-studded cast featuring Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria, the film's trailer had built immense anticipation ahead of its release. As the first shows concluded across theatres, moviegoers quickly turned to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions.

Toxic X review

After months of anticipation for Yash'sToxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, audience reviews of the film are finally out. After watching the first-day-first-show, moviegoers took to X to share their reviews of Geetu Mohandas' film, which is set in post-independence Goa from the 1940s through the 1970s.

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One X user left a full-fledged review on the social media platform, which read, "#Toxic A Fairy Tale That Turns Into a Complete Nightmare for Everyone! A technically sound film buried under chaotic writing and exhausting execution. There are barely any proper character introductions, the narrative has no clear flow, and the screenplay gets confusing enough that you’re often left wondering what’s even happening. Dialogue writing is bad, the editing is even worse, and Ravi Basrur’s BGM only makes the experience that much more painful."

It continued, "Yash’s screen presence and a few scenes along with a better-executed climax are the very few positives. This one is hard to sit through. Not even a bad watch, this is a straight-up disaster!"

Another user wrote, "Worst. Disaster. Ever. 💀 Toxic isn’t just bad… it’s a complete disaster. Nothing works, nothing connects."

One user criticised the movie for its excessive vulgarity, action, and smoking, writing, "When you have a 2-line story, and you are obsessed with yourselves to present larger than life in every frame, you get #Toxic."

It further continued, "#ToxicTheMovie is a tiring and endless loop of action, vulgarity, and sm*king. There is so much sm*king and alc*hol that the CBFC warning signs never seem to leave the screen. Every action sequence feels like a reel and entry scene. The screenplay is extremely dull, with fillers dominating the 1st half and an extremely confusing 2nd half."

One user described Toxic as “TORTURE! A Boring, Soulless, Violent Action Drama!”

Another X user made a video review and captioned it as "Not So Good Review on Toxic. Yash Toxic Movie Review Is Total Disaster. Movie is absolutely unbearable. It is Torture. Absolutely Love Yash But Movie Has Wasted Him. There is no Story in the Movie"

"TOXIC is a huge disappointment. 😭 The movie feels boring, the story doesn’t hit, and the overall execution is underwhelming. Definitely not what I expected," one X user reviewed the movie and posted it on social media.

One cinephile explained the situation after seeing the film's reviews and cancelling plans to see it. The user wrote, "After seeing all the horrible reviews for Toxic, I just texted my roomie to cancel the tickets or find someone else to go with her. I am not spending my 3 hours on this garbage."

Expressing disappointment after watching the movie, one X user's review read, “#ToxicTheMovie has officially hit screens, and it's disappointing to see it rely on unnecessary adult content to create forced shocks. #Toxic”

It further read, “The heavily discussed car scene adds zero value to the actual plot. When you have a massive screen presence like #Yash and a performer like #KiaraAdvani, resorting to simulated intimacy shows a complete lack of faith in your own writing. Flat and uncalled for.”

One X user complimented Yash's performance but was disappointed with the overall storyline of the film. The review read, "Yash Sir’s performance 👏🔥 and the cinematography are the only major positives. The fight scenes are also massive 💥"

"But the story & screenplay are a complete disaster. Character introductions are poorly handled, emotional scenes have zero impact, and the narrative constantly feels lost.

Too many unnecessary and adult scenes feel completely forced. Heroines’ acting is CRINGE PRO MAX 😬. Songs & BGM are another huge headache. At times, it feels like 4–5 different movies were mashed together without knowing how to connect them," further added.

WION's review of Toxic

According to WION's Shomini Sen, "Toxic tries to be a redemption story, but it gets lost in its own huge scale. There is simply too much of everything—excessive violence, endless screaming, unnecessary sexualization of female characters, and the gimmick of having two Yashs. Instead of making the movie better, all this over-the-top drama just ruins the story. Read the full review of Toxic here.

About Toxic

The Geetu Mohandas directorial Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set in Goa during the transition from the early 1940s to the 1970s. It stars an ensemble cast including Yash, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and more.

Yash’s action drama is being filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada, with planned dubs in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages for a global audience.