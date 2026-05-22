Au revoir, Emily! It's official that Netflix's beloved fashion dramedy Emily in Paris will be ending with season 6. Emily's journey as an ambitious American marketer who relocates from Chicago to Europe has grown, and her evolving journey in international lifestyle spans France and Italy. Actress Lily Collins, who plays the titular role, confirmed in a heartfelt video.

Lily Collins confirms Emily in Paris season 6 as final: netizens' reaction

Lily Collins took to her Instagram profile and shared the news with her fans in a video. Along with the video, the caption read, “From bonjour to au revoir. After six years, multiple cities, and countless memories, the final season has arrived — and it promises to be a farewell to remember.”

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She stated, "Hey, it's Lily. I just wanted to share something with you all. After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I'm here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final. Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime. Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we're now filming."

"I can't wait for all the magic ahead and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet. We're so incredibly grateful, and we love you all. À bientôt!" Lily concluded.

Fans flooded the comment section expressing how grateful they are for the show and cheered for the whole cast. One user wrote, "The last season. This show was my refuge during the pandemic. I'll miss the cast, the outfits, Paris and all the glamour. Thank you, Lily for giving us Emily and her Pairsian adventures." Another user wrote, "This show could last for 27 seasons, and I'd watch it every time." "Nooooo I'm devastated. My favourite show. Need at least 20 episodes in this season if it's going to be our last", wrote the third user.

All about Emily in Paris franchise

Emily in Paris is an American romantic comedy drama television series created by Darren Star for Netflix. Produced by MTV Studios and developed initially for Paramount Network, where it was given a straight-to-series order in September 2018. The series also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount.

Emily in Paris first premiered in 2020. The same year, the series was renewed for a second season by Netflix, which premiered in 2021. In January 2022, the series was renewed for a third and fourth season by Netflix. [7] The third season premiered on December 21, 2022. The fourth season premiered in two parts: the first premiered on August 15, 2024, followed by the second on September 12, 2024. In September 2024, the series was renewed for a fifth season, which premiered on December 18, 2025.

Also Read: Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins share sweet beach selfie with daughter