/Emily in Paris season 6 confirmed: What to expect from the new season

Emily is back in Paris and will be back in our lives again. After her temporary romantic getaway to Rome, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) has returned to Paris and is single once more. A few weeks after season 5 premiered, Netflix announced that the show had been renewed for season 6.

In season 5, a lot happened with Emily. She not only had a fun time with her Rome crush, Marcello, but things didn’t end the way many had expected. But it’s Emily’s life, and it had to be complicated.

Emily in Paris renewed for season 6:

It’s been five years since we were introduced to the fashionable world of American Emily, and the show has kept audiences hooked with her breakups, hookups, and struggles at work. After five years of her whirlwind life, Emily will return for season 6.



On January 6, the streamer announced the big news with a short clip featuring Lily Collins. In the announcement post, Netflix wrote, "Home sweet home EMILY IN PARIS is returning for season 6! (sic)"

More details, such as the release date, plot specifics, or production timeline for the forthcoming season, have not yet been made public.



What have the makers said about season 6?



Emily is staying in Europe. Speaking about season 6, series creator Darren Star said that he has already started dreaming about what could come next.

''There’s a lot of places I’d love to visit. But I think the show organically [follows] the storyline,” Star said at a press conference in December. “The show is Emily in Paris. It’s never going to permanently leave its home base. But if I can take the audience on a journey somewhere else, I would love that … [It’s] fun to think about,” Star said.

What happens in season 5?

The 10-episode fifth season has Emily in Rome, where she is handling the new firm of her marketing company, Grateau. While managing her job, she is also in a relationship with luxury fashion heir Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini). However, it’s Emily’s life, and things are complicated, unsurprisingly.

What can audiences expect from season 6?