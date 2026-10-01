/Did Matt Damon just get kicked out of Jimmy Kimmel’s Brooklyn show? Here’s what we know

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon have become the talk of the town after The Odyssey actor crashed the former's show and was seen cheering for the Red Sox, promoting for his removal. However, there is an interesting twist to it, turning the attempted ejection into another prank in their decades-long comedic rivalry.

Did Jimmy Kimmel really kick out Matt Damon from the show?

Damon appeared in the audience during the opening night of Kimmel’s weeklong residency at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on September 28. As Kimmel discussed the upcoming Yankees-Red Sox postseason matchup, Damon began cheering loudly for Boston while wearing a Red Sox cap.

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Kimmel quickly noticed him and played along with the interruption. He called Damon the “loser in the Red Sox cap” before asking security to escort him from the theatre. But Damon had another surprise ready. When Kimmel questioned why he was there, the actor explained that he was attending the show with “family”. He then revealed that Kimmel’s mother, Joan, and sister, Jill, were sitting with him.

“I have no idea what your name is,” Kimmel shrugged. “And honestly, I don’t care, because it’s time for the ceremonial throwing out of the first Red Sox fan.” Calling upon security, Kimmel demanded, “Please remove this ‘M******e’ from the theatre.

Kimmel reacted with disbelief and again called for Damon to be removed. Security eventually escorted Damon and Kimmel’s relatives from the audience, while Damon continued the joke as he left. Once Damon was out of the theatre, Kimmel returned to the audience and joked about the disruption, adding another punchline to the unusual interruption.

The latest stunt continues a comic rivalry that dates back to 2005. Kimmel originally began joking at the end of his shows that he had run out of time to interview Damon, even though the actor had not actually been scheduled to appear. The joke eventually developed into a recurring bit involving surprise appearances, insults and elaborate pranks.

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon's friendship

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon share a famous, decades-long fake feud that is actually a close real-life friendship In 2005, during a slow late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel randomly blurted out, “Apologies to Matt Damon, but we ran out of time,” at the end of the broadcast. The sign-off became a nightly recurring joke on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.