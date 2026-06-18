/Daveigh Chase, voice of Lilo in Lilo & Stitch, died, she was 35

Daveigh Chase is no more. The actress, who was best known for giving the voice of Lilo Pelekai in Disney's classic animated Lilo & Stitch franchise, has died. She was 35.

The death was confirmed by Chases' boyfriend, Roy Hernandez. She breathed her last on Tuesday after battling meningitis. As per TMZ, she was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles earlier this month because of malnutrition.

Former child actress Daveigh Chase passes away

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Daveigh Chase, who rose to fame for voicing Lilo in the classic 2002 movie, and the follow-up TV show. Not only this, but she has also voiced Chihiro Ogino in the American dub of Spirited Away, the classic japanese film. According to Chase's boyfriend, she was battling meningitis and a blood infection that led to septic issues.

After her deaht, Hernandez has launched a GoFundMe for Chase.

“Daveigh Chase, my girlfriend, has always been a light in my life. Many people know her as a talented childhood actor from Lilo & Stitch, Spirited Away, and Donnie Darko,” he wrote. “But behind the scenes, she’s faced more than her share of hardship. After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA. When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope.''

Apart from her acting career, the actress has faced several charges of drug possession. She was also charged of riding in a stolen car.

Daveigh Chase's career

Born in 1990 in Los Angeles, Nevada, Chase also starred in The Ring (2002), where her chilling portrayal of Samara Morgan earned her an MTV Movie Award for Best Villain. The same year, she got the opportunity to voice Lilo in Disney’s animated Lilo & Stitch. For this, she won an Annie Award.

Initially in her career, she has had small television appearances before and played roles

like Samantha Darko in Donnie Darko. Her other acting roles are: HBO drama; Sabrina the Teenage Witch; ER; Mercy; and Beethoven’s 5th. Apart from. Her last credic was in 2016 for the video game Let It Die.