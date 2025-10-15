/Dancing With the Stars becomes a nostalgic Boy Meets World celebration with Danielle Fishel & William Daniels

In a night brimming with nostalgia and emotion, Dancing With the Stars transformed into a full-fledged Boy Meets World reunion as actress Danielle Fishel, 44, paid a touching tribute to her longtime mentor and co-star, William Daniels, the beloved Mr. Feeny.

Danielle Fishel’s tribute to her mentor

During the October 14 episode’s Dedication Night, Fishel and her professional partner, Pasha Pashkov, performed a lively jive set to the Boy Meets World theme song, with 98-year-old Daniels making a surprise appearance that left fans teary-eyed and cheering in equal measure.

Before taking the stage, Fishel reflected on her lifelong bond with Daniels, calling him “a man, an actor, and a professional” she has admired for over three decades. “He treated me like I was his equal when I was just 12,” she said. “I wouldn’t be the professional I am today without him.”

The Boy Meets World reunion fans didn’t expect

The performance began with a heartfelt nod to Mr. Feeny’s classroom, complete with a chalkboard and desk, where Daniels stood, perfectly recreating his iconic role. As Fishel and Pashkov spun and twirled across the ballroom, the audience erupted in applause, their cheers peaking when the dance ended with Fishel hugging Daniels as he proudly held up a paper marked “A+.”

Daniels’ wife and former Boy Meets World co-star Bonnie Bartlett joined the celebration in the audience, alongside castmates Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), Betsy Randle (Amy Matthews), William Russ (Alan Matthews), Matthew Lawrence (Jack Hunter), Trina McGee (Angela Moore), and Alex Désert (Mr. Williams). Fishel had earlier teased the reunion on Instagram, writing, “The fabulous group of people who will be joining me at DWTS tomorrow for Dedication Night!”

Judges react to the emotional performance

The judges praised Fishel’s emotional tribute, though they offered mixed critiques. Bruno Tonioli gushed, “You’re pitching Boy Meets World: The Musical! It had all the story and heart,” while Carrie Ann Inaba called it “a nostalgic moment we all needed.”

Despite receiving a total score of 29 out of 40, Fishel earned her first eight of the season and, more importantly, a priceless memory with the man who helped shape her career.

“It’s really a dedication to Bill and the role he’s played in my life,” Fishel shared on her Danielle With the Stars* podcast ahead of the episode. “He’s 98 years old, still inspiring generations, and now he’s on the ballroom floor with me. That’s something I’ll never forget.”

“Class Dismissed” - but never forgotten

For fans, it was more than just a dance; it was a reunion decades in the making. The touching moment marked yet another reminder of the enduring magic of Boy Meets World and the timeless wisdom of Mr. Feeny, who once told his students, “I love you all. Class dismissed.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.

