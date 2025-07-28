/Travis Scott, DJ Snake and more: International stars set to perform in India: Check venue, date and city here

After Diljit Dosanjh stated that he would no longer perform in India due to its poor concert infrastructure, it seems that no one has taken his remarks seriously, as the country continues to host back-to-back concerts by top artists. Earlier this year, Coldplay gave back-to-back hits concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. And since then, several International artist, including Travis Scott, Enrique Iglesias, DJ Snake, among others, have announced their concert dates in India.

Here's a complete list of International stars who are set to make their Indian fans groove soon!

Who are all the international artists performing in India in 2025?

Travis Scott

The Grammy-winning singer is coming to India. As part of his Circus Maximus Stadium Tour, he will be performing in New Delhi and Mumbai in October and November.

New Delhi

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Date: Oct 18 and 19.

Mumbai

Venue: Mahalaxmi Race Course,

Date: November 19.

Enrique Iglesias

The multi-Grammy award-winning music icon Enrique Iglesias is set to take millennials on a nostalgic ride with his 90s hit. The singer is set to return to India for his second tour. He first performed in India in 2004.

Venue: MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Mumbai

Date: October 29 and October 30

DJ Snake

French icon DJ Snake is coming back to India for a six-city Sunburn Arena tour starting September 26 in Kolkata. This will be the Grammy-winning star's third time in India. The date and the cities have been announced. Although the venue has not been finalised yet.

Kolkata

Date: September 26

Hyderabad

Date: September 27

Bengaluru

Date: September 28

Pune

Date: October 3

Mumbai

Date: October 4

New Delhi-NCR

Date: October 5.

Jason Derulo

Popular American pop singer Jason Derulo is set to perform for the first time in India. He will headline Shillong's Cherry Blossom Festival 2025.

Shillong

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Polo Grounds.

Date: November 14

Passenger

Indie folk singer-songwriter, Passenger, aka Michael Rosenberg, is all set to make his India tour debut with a three-city tour in November.

Delhi-NCR

Venue: DLF CyberHub

Date: November 19

Mumbai

Venue: Phoenix Marketcity

Date: November 21

Bengaluru

Venue: Phoenix Marketcity

Date: November 22