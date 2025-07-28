/Travis Scott, DJ Snake and more: International stars set to perform in India: Check venue, date and city here

Coldplay held a blockbuster concert earlier this year, and following that thrilling kickoff, several international stars are now visiting the country to perform. Check the international stars who are set to perform in India.
After Diljit Dosanjh stated that he would no longer perform in India due to its poor concert infrastructure, it seems that no one has taken his remarks seriously, as the country continues to host back-to-back concerts by top artists. Earlier this year, Coldplay gave back-to-back hits concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. And since then, several International artist, including Travis Scott, Enrique Iglesias, DJ Snake, among others, have announced their concert dates in India.
Here's a complete list of International stars who are set to make their Indian fans groove soon!
Who are all the international artists performing in India in 2025?
The Grammy-winning singer is coming to India. As part of his Circus Maximus Stadium Tour, he will be performing in New Delhi and Mumbai in October and November.
New Delhi
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Date: Oct 18 and 19.
Mumbai
Venue: Mahalaxmi Race Course,
Date: November 19.
The multi-Grammy award-winning music icon Enrique Iglesias is set to take millennials on a nostalgic ride with his 90s hit. The singer is set to return to India for his second tour. He first performed in India in 2004.
Venue: MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Mumbai
Date: October 29 and October 30
French icon DJ Snake is coming back to India for a six-city Sunburn Arena tour starting September 26 in Kolkata. This will be the Grammy-winning star's third time in India. The date and the cities have been announced. Although the venue has not been finalised yet.
Kolkata
Date: September 26
Hyderabad
Date: September 27
Bengaluru
Date: September 28
Pune
Date: October 3
Mumbai
Date: October 4
New Delhi-NCR
Date: October 5.
Popular American pop singer Jason Derulo is set to perform for the first time in India. He will headline Shillong's Cherry Blossom Festival 2025.
Shillong
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Polo Grounds.
Date: November 14
Indie folk singer-songwriter, Passenger, aka Michael Rosenberg, is all set to make his India tour debut with a three-city tour in November.
Delhi-NCR
Venue: DLF CyberHub
Date: November 19
Mumbai
Venue: Phoenix Marketcity
Date: November 21
Bengaluru
Venue: Phoenix Marketcity
Date: November 22