/Lionel Messi attends Coldplay concert in Miami with his wife and childrens amid recent controversy

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi made a surprise appearance at a Coldplay concert last weekend at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and attracted a huge crowd. The 38-year-old, who plays for Inter Miami attended the show with his family and was seen sitting in a VIP box with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. The moment quickly went viral online because of their sweet moments together. Messi's wife, Antonela shared several photos on Instagram showing them enjoying the concert and she captioned her Instagram post, “Coldplay.” Their three sons—Thiago, Mateo and Ciro were also present with them at the event.

Fans in the stadium could not hide their excitement when they spotted Messi and started cheering loudly, chanting his name. Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin also noticed Messi in the crowd and he welcomed him warmly and called him the “No. 1 sportsperson of all time.”

Chris further added, “Leo. My beautiful brother. You and your wife are looking so fine. Thanks for coming today to see our band playing,” according to ESPN.

The couple seemed happy and touched by the shoutout. Meanwhile, fans on social media also took playful digs at a recent controversy involving a former CEO of a tech company, Astronomer. One comment read, “At least someone went with their own wife. Good,” while another joked, “Family first, unlike those ones.”