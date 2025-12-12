/Cillian Murphy to return to 28 Years Later III? Here's the truth

Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy being part of a zombie movie after many years might be on the cards. The actor who garnered attention for his role in the 2002 film 28 Days Later might be returning to the franchise. Reports of Cillian in talks to return to the third installment are doing the rounds on social media. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Will Cillian Murphy be part of the third 28 Years Later franchise?

According to reports, Sony Pictures officially confirmed development on 28 Years Later III, which will mark the evolution of Danny Boyle's genre-defining zombie universe. The announcement arrives with Cillian Murphy, who might make a major comeback if the talks to be part of the film go well.

Reports are also doing rounds that there are talks to bring Naomie Harris as Selena and Ralph Fiennes in a key supporting role, echoing the franchise's thematic depth and emotional gravity.

All about Cillian Murphy starrer 28 Days Later

The 2002 apocalyptic horror film, 28 Days Later, was directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland. It stars Cillian Murphy as a bicycle courier who awakens from a coma to discover that the accidental release of a highly contagious, aggression-inducing virus has caused the breakdown of society. Apart from Cillian Murphy, the film also stars Naomie Harris, Brendan Gleeson, Megan Burns, Christopher Eccleston, Noah Huntley, Stuart McQuarrie and Ricci Harnett, among others.

All about upcoming film- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will be directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland. It was shot back-to-back with its predecessor, 28 Years Later, and will serve as the fourth installment in the 28 Days Later film franchise.