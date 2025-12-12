/South Park's season finale reveals the fate of Trump and Satan's 'Antichrist' baby, with Epstein link

South Park's long-running joke of Trump and Satan's relationship has reached a climax in the season finale. The season has been centred around an outrageous and satirical storyline, in which US President Donald Trump is in a romantic relationship with Satan, Satan becomes pregnant and is expecting a baby, ie, “Antichrist”. For those who are wondering, how can Satan be pregnant? In South Park, it's possible. The show has built a legacy with its over-the-top satire. In traditional theology, Satan is neither man nor woman, but in South Park, Satan is a cartoon with a physical body and emotions, and can do human things.

The dark twist and Epstein connection

However, even for South Park's standard, they have punched above their weight in ridiculing right-wing figures. In the season 28 finale, Satan is about to give birth to a baby. Meanwhile, Donald Trump and JD Vance were plotting to kill the baby.

The episode titled "The Crap Out," begins with Satan preparing to welcome his baby, while Trump is off on a top-secret mission in South Park. Trump is dressed as Santa Claus, and Vance is dressed as the elf. Trump and Vance together break Peter Thiel out of jail. Then Peter Thiel, Donald Trump and JD Vance set out to execute “operation kill my own baby”.

Satan figures out and confronts Trump, "This child will be born, and for once, you are going to have to live with the consequences of your actions." But Jesus made a dramatic entrance to save Trump. Satan went into labour; then came the dark twist. The doctor comes out and says, “We've looked at the ultrasound, and it appears at some point, when nobody was watching, the baby hung itself and took its own life."

Matt Stone and Trey Parker outdid themselves with the dark gag referencing conspiracy theories about Epstein's death. Fans were quick to point out the similarities with the Jeffrey Epstein suicide: “The Epstein joke made me laugh, but I'm actually near tears that Satan isn't getting his miracle.” Vance claimed that it was a Christmas miracle, and Trump threw a party at the White House. Trump and Vance then came out and announced, "Happy holidays! The baby's dead!"