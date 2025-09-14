/Charli XCX and George Daniel's second wedding in Italy? Here's the truth

British pop singer Charli XCX, who recently tied the knot with 1975 band's drummer George Daniel, is reportedly heading for another wedding in Italy. The newlywed couple was even seen spending their time strolling the street. Several pictures of the duo are now going viral on social media.

Charli XCX and George Daniel's wedding in Italy?

According to a report by Just Jared, the couple tied the knot once again in Tonnara Di Scopello in the village of Scopello, Sicily. Reportedly, they walked down the aisle with a song in the background, ie, Enrique Iglesias' 2001 hit song Hero.

Before their second wedding, Charli XCX and George Daniel were spotted holding hands and walking together. The singer was looking stunning in a white lace mini dress, while the drummer exuded swag in a black outfit.

Charli XCX and George Daniel's relationship timeline

The couple first met at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards and began dating two years later. Their first musical collaboration was on Charli's song Spinning and most recently on her hit album Brat, where Daniel co-produced and co-wrote two tracks. The album earned Charli her first Grammy wins for Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album.

The couple then announced their engagement in 2023 and then tied the knot on July 19, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Hackney Town Hall in London. The ceremony was attended by close family and friends, including members of 1975, excluding Matty Healy, who was reportedly absent.

