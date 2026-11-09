/Celine Dion, Jack Black turn into rockstars at Metallica's Las Vegas concert

Celine Dion turned into a full-fledged rock fan at Metallica's concert in Las Vegas. The singer was spotted having a blast with actor Jack Black during the band's performance at the Sphere on November 7. Several videos of their energetic reactions went viral online.

In clips from Saturday evening, Dion and Black were seen headbanging, air-guitaring and clapping above their heads during Enter Sandman as Metallica performed its track, Enter Sandman.

Dion later gave fans a glimpse of the evening through pictures shared on Instagram. One of her Instagram Stories featured the singer, her twin sons Eddy and Nelson Angélil, and Black posing together with the rock-and-roll devil horns gesture.

"Metallica night 2 was rocked," she wrote alongside the picture.

Celine Dion's Instagram Stories Photograph: (Instagram)

Celine Dion thanks Metallica after memorable night

The singer also shared photographs from her backstage meeting with the band members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo. The pictures also featured some playful moments with bassist Trujillo, with the two posing with striking expressions for the camera.

Expressing her gratitude to the band for hosting her and her family, Dion wrote, "Thank you James, Lars, Kirk and Robert and everyone from the @Metallica organization for the warm welcome! We had such a wonderful time seeing you at the Sphere. We absolutely loved the show."

Interestingly, Saturday's concert was not Dion's first Metallica outing that week. She had attended another performance on November 5, when she was filmed playing air bass during the band's 'Kirk and Rob Doodle' segment.

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Celine Dion's connection with Metallica

Earlier this year, Dion revealed her musical preferences through a personal playlist that included Metallica's 1996 track Until It Sleeps. In a video accompanying the playlist, she also spoke about her family's connection to the band, saying, "Eddy, one of my twins, his favorite band is Metallica."

The Las Vegas appearance also comes at an important point in the singer's professional journey. Dion has kept a relatively low public profile since revealing her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome in December 2022, a rare neurological condition that affected her ability to perform.

After several years away from full-length concerts, she was back on stage, with a series of performances in Paris between September 12 and October 17, 2026.