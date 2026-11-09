/Olivia Rodrigo's Christmas song sparks 'Candy' comparisons, Robbie Williams responds

Robbie Williams is among the British music industry's most recognisable performers, known for hits such as Angels, Rock DJ and Candy. The singer has now weighed in on a conversation surrounding Olivia Rodrigo's latest song release, after listeners pointed out similarities between her new Christmas track and his 2012 single. Rather than taking issue with the comparison, Williams has come out in support of the young pop star, saying he has no intention of pursuing a copyright complaint.

Olivia Rodrigo's Christmas Song Draws Comparisons With Robbie Williams' Candy

Olivia Rodrigo's latest musical release has sparked an unexpected conversation among pop music listeners, with some drawing parallels between her new Christmas song and an older hit by Robbie Williams. The singer recently released Take Me Home (4 Christmas), her first festive single, but the track soon attracted attention for its resemblance to Williams' 2012 song Candy.

The comparisons began circulating on social media, with listeners pointing towards similarities in the melody, rhythm and upbeat musical arrangement of the two tracks. Williams has now addressed the discussion, sharing his thoughts on the situation and making it clear that he has no intention of pursuing any action against Rodrigo.

Robbie Williams reacts to Olivia Rodrigo's Candy comparisons

Williams initially caught fans' attention with a brief message on X on November 7, writing, "Happy Christmas @oliviarodrigo x". The post prompted speculation about whether the British singer was indirectly commenting on the comparisons.

However, he later clarified his position through a longer Instagram statement on November 9. Williams said he was fond of Rodrigo and believed the similarities could simply be an unintended musical connection. "I love Olivia Rodrigo. I've loved her since Brutal. What a f*****g record. I wish I'd made it," he wrote.

Addressing the resemblance between the songs, Williams said Rodrigo might have unknowingly arrived at a sound reminiscent of his earlier work. However, he stressed that he was not concerned about it. "It sounds to me as though she may have accidentally stumbled across a musical echo of mine in one of her new songs. And do you know what? I couldn't care less," he added.

Williams also addressed whether the situation could involve copyright or publishing concerns, saying he did not want to investigate the matter and had no plans to take action against the younger singer.

Olivia Rodrigo's Christmas single also draws comparisons with Christmas Wrapping

Interestingly, Robbie Williams' Candy is not the only song that listeners have connected with Rodrigo's new release. Her Christmas single has also been compared to Christmas Wrapping, the 1981 festive track by The Waitresses.