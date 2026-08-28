/KATSEYE pulls out of Olivia Rodrigo's festival after member suffers ankle injury

KATSEYE will no longer be taking the stage at Olivia Rodrigo’s inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival this weekend. The global girl group has withdrawn from the event after one of the members injured herself during tour rehearsals, forcing the group to put its planned performance on hold. The setback comes just days before the festival and as KATSEYE prepares to begin its upcoming WILD WORLD tour.

KATSEYE withdraws from Daisy Chain Fields

According to KATSEYE's statement, Megan sprained her ankle on August 26 while rehearsing for the

Add WION as a Preferred Source

group's upcoming performances. After being examined by doctors, she was advised to stay off the injured ankle and give it sufficient time to recover. The decision to withdraw from Daisy Chain Fields was therefore made with her recovery in mind.

Megan also expressed her disappointment over missing the festival, particularly because she had been excited about performing at the women-led event. With KATSEYE's cancellation, Devon Again has been added to the Daisy Chain Fields lineup. The festival will still feature a major roster of artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Mitski, Garbage, Bikini Kill, The Breeders, Stevie Nicks, Sarah McLachlan and Karen O.

What is Daisy Chain Fields?

Daisy Chain Fields is Rodrigo's new women-led benefit festival, taking place in Irvine, California. Inspired in part by the legacy of Lilith Fair, the event brings together artists from different generations and musical backgrounds.

The festival has a strong charitable focus, with 100% of net proceeds going toward organisations supporting women and girls, including causes connected to reproductive health, rights and economic freedom.

KATSEYE's challenging period

Megan's injury comes at a particularly difficult time for KATSEYE. The group is already operating without two members for the time being. Sophia Laforteza recently stepped away from activities for health reasons, while Manon Bannerman has been on a temporary hiatus since February to focus on her health and wellbeing.