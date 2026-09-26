/Olivia Rodrigo’s dress melts live on stage during The Unraveled Tour

American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her new concert tour, The Unraveled Tour, on September 25 (Friday). What began as a usual performance soon turned into an unforgettable stage moment when, while performing her hit song "The Cure" under a rain effect, the singer's pristine white dress appeared to dissolve and melt away in real time. After the concert, several videos of the performance were shared on social media, generating widespread buzz.

Olivia Rodrigo's dress melts away on stage

The 23-year-old Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo began her new concert tour, The Unraveled Tour, at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday night. She quickly became the talk of the town with her mind-blowing stage effect during one of her hit songs, “The Cure.”

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While performing under a rain enclosure, Rodrigo wore a white dress designed to melt away when exposed to water. As raindrops fell on the dress, the fabric dissolved live on stage to reveal a second outfit underneath, which featured a striking red dress. Several videos of the mind-bending wardrobe change quickly went viral on social media.

About Olivia Rodrigo's tour

Olivia Rodrigo's The Unraveled Tour is a major global concert tour spanning 2026 and 2027. The tour supports her third studio album, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,: which was released on June 12 and features 13 tracks.

The itinerary spans major arenas across North America and Europe, featuring multi-night residencies at venues including the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and The O2 in London.

Olivia Rodrigo's Billboard journey

Since breaking into the music industry, Rodrigo has consistently demonstrated her ability to captivate audiences with relatable and authentic music. Over the years, she has achieved multiple honours and accomplishments. She has received three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Drivers License," "Good 4 U," and "Vampire," as well as two No. 1 albums, Sour and Guts. She is also the first artist to debut the lead singles from her first two albums at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.